The Strategy Behind Cruise Ships' Multiple Diesel Engines Is Unexpectedly Fascinating

So why would cruise ships use multiple engines with varying cylinder counts? As mentioned previously, cruise ships have two main power needs: the power needed for propulsion and the electricity used by everything else. Those massive propellers require power to move the ship through the water. And since doing that is far more demanding that pushing a plane through the air, for instance, it requires big diesel engines to supply all the electricity needed. That's a major reason as to why cruise ships have monster engines with staggering horsepower.

On the other hand, cruise ships also need to supply all of their passengers with functioning plumbing, lighting, and HVAC. (And margarita machines, because what's the point of even going on a cruise without one?) The aforementioned Icon of the Seas has around 10,000 passengers, including the crew, so that's a lot of power it needs to keep them satisfied.

The load a cruise ship takes for providing power to its passengers is almost always going to be lower than propulsion. But the combined load will vary depending on how fast the ship is going, what the weather is like, and what sort of accommodations there are. But with multiple engines of varying cylinder counts, ships can more efficiently burn fuel for their power demands, have redundant backups in case there's failure in one, and even take advantage of backup generators.