These Are The Monster Engines Powering The World's Largest Cruise Ships

The Icon of the Seas is a big ship. At 1,197 feet long and weighing in at 248,663 gross tonnes, she is the largest cruise ship in the world. She has 20 decks and can hold 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members. A ship that size needs some big engines to power it. How big do you think those engines would need to be? Imagine an engine that is roughly the size of a city bus but weighs 10 times more. Now imagine six of those engines lined up deep in the lower decks of the cruise ship.

Enter the Wärtsilä engines, monster power stations that inhabit the bowels of many of the world's largest cruise ships. They are all well over 30 feet long, and their weights are measured in hundreds of tons. But Wärtsilä isn't the only game in town when it comes to behemoth cruise ship engines. There's also the 16-cylinder Caterpillar MaK engine. This bad boy is even bigger and can crank out 20,710 horsepower or 15.4 megawatts. As unbelievably large as these engines are, they are only part of a ship's power system. They are joined by gigantic thrusters, which move the enormous propellers of these ships. These thrusters can weigh up to 200 metric tons all by themselves.

While these numbers are pretty amazing, they're not surprising. Cruise ships keep getting bigger and bigger, with passenger and crew capacities that are larger than the populations of many small towns. It would take gargantuan engines to power a small town and move it across the ocean.