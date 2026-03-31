Why Do Most Cruise Ships Have Diesel Engines?

Diesel has been the preferred fuel for maritime use for many decades now. Water is denser and more viscous than air, so there's more drag, and more grunt is necessary to over come it. Apart from the friction drag, marine vessels experience something else called pressure drag, which creates a high-pressure area in front of the vessel as it moves through the medium. This, alongside a slew of other drag forces, puts up resistance the vessel's forward propulsion. To overcome these, cruise ships and other massive marine vessels, which, are often about as aerodynamic as a brick, require a lot of power — or, more specifically, torque — while still ensuring fuel consumption remains reasonable. Ships have to travel long distances after all, so diesel engines make perfect sense.

While traditional cruise liners rely on diesel alone, modern ones employ a diesel-electric hybrid, much like what you'd find in a diesel locomotive. In this setup, the diesel engine(s) act as a generator, feeding power to the electric motors that spin the propeller. Typical cruise ships have anywhere between four and eight engines, of which there are main propulsion units and auxiliary engines that are often used exclusively for the ship's many electrical needs. Unlike the slow-speed two-stroke engines typical in bulk carriers, cruise ships often use medium-speed four-stroke diesel engines, primarily because of emissions.

Modern emissions regulations are getting much tighter for the shipping industry, because cruise ships do not run on the same diesel we use in trucks on the road. While some cruise ships use heavy fuel oil (HFO), most of them run marine diesel oil (MDO), which is also called very-low-sulfur oil or VLSFO.