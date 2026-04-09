Electric motors don't make the neat sounds that engines do, but they also don't need gasoline to run. Which can come in handy when your president starts an illegal war with Iran that sends gas prices through the roof, destabilizes the global economy, and creates a giant mess in the Middle East. Of course, as higher fuel prices drive up transportation costs, businesses are going to respond with higher prices, which means even EV owners won't escape completely unharmed. But at least we don't have to look at a big, scary number on the pump.

The thing is, even though gas is now at least an extra dollar a gallon more expensive than it was a few months ago, people aren't exactly rushing out left and right to replace their Tahoes and F-150s with EVs. Used car buyers are increasingly buying pre-owned EVs after letting them depreciate like COVID never happened, but that's not just because EVs have replaced hybrids in the general public's minds as the car to buy when you want to spend less on gas. Prices have also fallen over the last year, while selection increased, and the technology matured.