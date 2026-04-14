A History Of Porsche Spoilers And Their Nicknames

Through its history of building sports cars, Porsche has imbued its range-topping 911 with a wide variety of different aerodynamic treatments in the name of speed. When the body shape of a car stays relatively the same for over 50 years, the easiest way to differentiate a performance model is to equip it with a big unique tail out the back. Porsche began experimenting with real aero downforce in the mid-1960s, but it was still something of a dark art in the early 1970s. Most performance cars wouldn't get appreciable aero until the mid-1970s or later, and the 1980s saw all kinds of wild downforce-inducing efforts. Today we're just focused on the various different decklid wings that came equipped on Porsche 911s over the years.

One of my favorite anecdotes about aerodynamic downforce comes from the Gulf-sponsored John Wyer Racing team which was running Porsche 917s early on. During a test day the team's drivers noted that the car was extremely unstable in high speed corners, and later the engineers noticed that while there were a lot of gnats in the air that day, they littered the front bumper but absolutely none were getting splatted on the rear wing of that specification 917. The engineers built up the rear wing on some wood platforms to get it sticking up into clean air and rear end stability came hand-in-hand with splatted bugs. Aero is important to fast lap times.

Since that time, Porsche has experimented with hundreds of different rear decklids and wings to stabilize the roughly wing-shaped 911 body. You've probably heard of terms like ducktail, whale tail, or maybe even tea tray to describe a Porsche wing, but if you don't know what any of that means, we're here to help provide a guide to telling the difference. Class is in session, here we go.