Why Some Engines Need Balance Shafts And Others Don't

So your mechanic said your balance shaft gear is starting to wear out, and it got you thinking: What even is a balance shaft, and why do I need one? Do I need one? Is that even a real car part, or is someone trying to scam me? Yes, balance shafts are real — not just a snake-oil term made up to sell you on unnecessary repairs — they do sometimes need maintenance on wear parts, and you may well have one. It all depends on the engine you have.

Pistons move faster from top dead center to the 90-degree mark on the crankshaft than they do from that mark to bottom dead center. Balance shafts address these vibrations by spinning counterweights in opposite directions at double the engine RPM, so as to cancel out the forces within the engine's cylinders. The count of those cylinders, though, can determine whether a balance shaft is necessary. So, it's all about cylinder count and engine layout.