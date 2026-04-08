Getting Dirty With A Grom Is More Fun Than You Can Handle

Every iteration of Honda Grom I've ever ridden has put a giant smile on my face and a giggle in my helmet. It may just be the single greatest motorcycle on the planet, whether you want to admit it or not. Heck, slap a pair of knobby tires and some taller handlebars on it, and it's an even better trail bike than Honda can muster from its mediocre Trail 125 built around the same exact motor. The Canadian kooks from Range Road Moto recently pitted a lightly modified Grom against the Trail, and it came out on top in every competition, save deep water fording. And even then, fitting the Grom with a snorkel would have had it accomplishing the same.

When I tested the Grom back in 2021, I said it delivered "miles per gallon and laugh-out-loud moments in equal number in a compact and inexpensive package." I absolutely adore this bike, and despite weighing more than it does, I never felt oversized or too heavy for it. I actually found I loved it more because of its low power output, rather than in spite of it. The 125 makes plenty of torque to get moving off the line, and while it lacks top-end speed, you just have to hustle it every time you go for a ride.

While the lack of top-end speed is a detriment to its on-street performance and relegates you to slower surface streets, it might actually be a help when you're riding in the dirt. The gearing is low enough to pop wheelies and spin the tire in pretty much any situation, so you can kind of just chug along over just about anything. It's definitely no match for a high-suspension dirt bike when the trail gets craggy, or perhaps non-existent. But if you've got a reasonably groomed trail, even this short suspension bike can handle just about anything you can throw at it. Even steep hills, to a certain extent.