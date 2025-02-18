Dodge CEO Thinks There's Room For A Cheap, Entry-Level Sports Car In The Lineup

Dodge has a bit of a problem on its hands right now. Its lineup has shrunk to just three cars: a crossover no one is buying, a 14-year old SUV that in spite of pricey Hellcat models is on its last legs, and an expensive electric muscle car that turned off a large part of its customer base. It's time for something that'll attract buyers. And if Dodge CEO Matt McAlear gets his way, Dodge may bring a cheap sports car into the fold.

In a recent interview with The Drive, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear was pressed on whether or not the brand should respond to the recent performance threats from the Ford Mustang GTD and Chevy Corvette ZR1. Will Dodge respond with a halo car of its own? Does Dodge need to bring back the Viper? McAlear's response was surprising:

"Is there a need? I don't know if there's a need. Is there a want, a desire, and a market? I think yeah. I think there's a market for two things. There's a market for an entry-level halo and a top-of-the-line halo."

An entry-level halo car is honestly more interesting than something that's out of reach for most buyers, and it's something the brand really needs. McAlear continued, doubling down on the affordability aspect of the car when describing what something like that could look like coming from Dodge. As he said to The Drive: