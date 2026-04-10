BMW Has Plans For Saving Its Manuals

Automakers have been quietly burying the clutch pedal for years, and BMW — one of its last serious defenders — has not exactly been shy about the prognosis. According to the Drive, M division boss Frank van Meel told reporters as recently as February that, from a pure engineering standpoint, the manual "doesn't really make sense," and that keeping it alive into the next decade would be "quite difficult."

So that's it, right? The three-pedal BMW is done? Not so fast. Just days ago, BMW M's Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales, Sylvia Neubauer, told German trade publication Automobilwoche something that enthusiasts have been waiting to hear. According to Motor1, her message was direct: BMW's engineers are actively working on a solution to keep the manual gearbox available, and the company "promises a solution."

No technical specifics were offered, but the statement alone matters. In recent years, the manual transmission's obituary has been written more times than anyone cares to count. Consequently, only a few brands are still offering manuals in 2026, but it seems like Munich hasn't given up the fight just yet. We break down exactly what BMW is up against — and how it might thread the needle.