BMW Has Plans For Saving Its Manuals
Automakers have been quietly burying the clutch pedal for years, and BMW — one of its last serious defenders — has not exactly been shy about the prognosis. According to the Drive, M division boss Frank van Meel told reporters as recently as February that, from a pure engineering standpoint, the manual "doesn't really make sense," and that keeping it alive into the next decade would be "quite difficult."
So that's it, right? The three-pedal BMW is done? Not so fast. Just days ago, BMW M's Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales, Sylvia Neubauer, told German trade publication Automobilwoche something that enthusiasts have been waiting to hear. According to Motor1, her message was direct: BMW's engineers are actively working on a solution to keep the manual gearbox available, and the company "promises a solution."
No technical specifics were offered, but the statement alone matters. In recent years, the manual transmission's obituary has been written more times than anyone cares to count. Consequently, only a few brands are still offering manuals in 2026, but it seems like Munich hasn't given up the fight just yet. We break down exactly what BMW is up against — and how it might thread the needle.
The fate of the BMW stick shift
The core problem BMW faces with the manual isn't customer demand — it's physics and economics. The current six-speed gearbox caps out at a torque threshold that today's M engines are increasingly pushing past. For instance, BMW offers the BMW M2 as both a manual and an automatic. However, for the top-spec track-focused 2026 BMW M2 CS, Munich ditched the manual because it could not go any higher than 500 horsepower.
Even when looking at the standard M2, you can see that the automatic M2 produces 37 pound feet more torque than the manual version of the same car — a deliberate detuning to keep the gearbox from failing under load. BMW isn't hiding this; it's already using it as a quiet workaround. That workaround may become the official strategy with BMW intentionally managing engine output in manual-equipped models going forward. Specifically, the manual transmission in BMW M models can't meet BMW's requirements while handling more than 473 hp and 406 lb-ft.
This means allowing the existing gearbox architecture to remain viable without requiring an all-new transmission, a development cost that the low-volume global manual market simply cannot justify. This is because BMW's suppliers are growing less willing to manufacture gearbox components if the market incentive isn't there. The result is a company doing engineering gymnastics to preserve something it clearly still wants.
The bigger picture
To understand why BMW is fighting this hard, it helps to look at who's actually buying these cars — and what happens when the stick goes away. The numbers, at least in the U.S., are hard to dismiss. According to Motor1's annual manual transmission sales survey, 40 percent of M2 buyers and 50 percent of Z4 buyers in the U.S. chose the manual in 2025. Among rear-wheel-drive M3 and M4 buyers specifically — the only configurations where the manual is even offered — take rates hit 50 and 33 percent, respectively.
Those are not fringe numbers. They also represent a slight dip from 2024, when the recently introduced manual BMW Z4 showed no signs of dying and the M2 sat near 50 percent. Still, the trend line is worth watching because BMW M manual take rates were broadly down in 2025 compared to the prior year, even as some other brands saw increases. The stakes extend beyond sales charts.
A manual BMW in the U.S. is more a lifestyle statement — not a budget choice, but a deliberate one. The cautionary tale already exists: when Mini dropped its JCW manual, sales fell by more than 30 percent. For BMW, losing the three-pedal faithful isn't just a transmission question. It's a brand question that risks alienating a big part of its customer base. The only question that remains is whether BMW's manual enthusiasts are willing to sacrifice power for the third pedal.