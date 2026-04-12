What It Means When A Semi Truck Derates

When a semi truck's diesel engine derates, it typically means the electronic control unit (ECU) has detected faults and has purposely limited the power output. A derated diesel engine is no different from a gasoline car in limp mode. The vehicle's computer does this to protect its internals from further damage once it detects faults or issues in the system.

When a diesel truck enters derate mode, you'll feel a significant reduction in horsepower and torque, along with a cacophony of illuminated warning lights on the instrument cluster. Moreover, the ECU will limit how fast you can go (possibly as low as five miles per hour) and how high the engine can rev. In some trucks, the ECU engages derate mode in stages, gradually limiting more of your truck's power.

Diesels are inherently better-suited for heavy towing and hauling, which is why diesels frequently outsell gas trucks in the heavy-duty and commercial segments. Then again, that gloriously torquey diesel requires judicious and costlier maintenance to mitigate derating issues. And such derating issues are why it's not unusual for diesel owners to spend more on servicing and repairs than a comparable gasoline-powered truck.