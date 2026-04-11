A Comprehensive And Terrifying List Of Parts That Can Break If You Flat Tow An AWD Vehicle

You've probably seen it: a massive RV cruising down the interstate with a Jeep Wrangler tethered to its rear bumper, merrily rolling away at 70 mph. It looks like a convenient way to carry your own adventure vehicle with your home on wheels. It's called "flat towing," a practice of pulling a vehicle with all four wheels on the ground. But if you're thinking of flat towing your AWD SUV, you'll be doing a lot more than towing it; you'll be killing it from the inside.

To understand why flat towing kills AWD cars, and avoid reliving your worst tow truck experience, we need to understand the difference between AWD and 4WD. Traditionally, Four-Wheel-Drive (4WD) systems, like the ones on an old-school SUV, feature a mechanical transfer case with a "true neutral" setting. When you shift that transfer case into neutral, it physically disconnects the wheels from the transmission and the engine. This lets the wheels spin freely, and expensive bits inside the gearbox stay stationary.

All-Wheel-Drive (AWD), however, is a much more sophisticated and fragile system. AWD systems are designed to distribute torque to all four wheels automatically. Unlike 4WD, most AWD systems never truly disconnect, as there is no "neutral" lever or button that severs the link between the rotating tires and the expensive gearbox internals.

When you flat tow an AWD vehicle, its rolling wheels force the internal components of the drivetrain to spin. These components, however, are designed to be lubricated by an oil pump that only works when the engine is running. Without the engine on, you have metal-on-metal friction in the components spinning at highway speeds, with zero cooling and zero lubrication.