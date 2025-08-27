These Are Your Worst Tow Truck Experiences

I blew a rear tire on my '94 Supra in BFE South Carolina around 2 am on a Sunday during a road trip with my gf at the time (no spare). I thought, given the time and location, we would surely be hosed until at least 9 am. To my surprise, a dispatch was able to confirm someone to come out then & I told them to make sure they had wood to get the car on the flatbed as it was low. Tow truck showed up an hour later, & I kid you not, the clown that got out of it's name was "Gator". Gator might as well have brought two twigs with him for wood to get on the truck. About halfway of pulling it on the wood, one snapped in half, & the car dropped. I told him thanks, but we're done here and to unhook it because I had already had the Supra's front bumper torn off before by another incompetent tow truck driver. At this point, Gator decides to threaten us, and tries to start forcefully pull the car onto his truck. After an almost physical altercation, I unhooked the car myself & sent the clown on his way. I called back dispatch to report Gator and fully accepted that we would be chilling till the morning, but surprisingly, they said they had someone else who could come. He called himself & said he wouldn't be there for a couple hours, but he had towed exotics before (literally a new at the time Murci SV & Phantom the day before). Around 5, he showed up & it was probably the best tow I've ever received. Not only did he get it on with ease, he wrapped the whole car in a protective film, ending the nightmare.