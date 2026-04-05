Los Angeles Traffic Is So Bad The Fire Department Got New Electric Motorcycles To Quicken Response Time

The city of Los Angeles is famous for many reasons, but considering that this is a transportation blog, we're going to focus on its infamously unbearable traffic. The city's traffic is caused by an array of reasons, but the main one is the city's decision to prioritize private automobile infrastructure over public transportation in the second-most populous city in the country. Regardless of the reason for the infuriating traffic, emergency services are forced to navigate bumper-to-bumper traffic on a daily basis. Thanks to a donation from Google and YouTube, the Los Angeles Fire Department just added 30 ERidePro electric motorcycles to its fleet to help navigate LA's crowded streets, and in wildfire and search and rescue missions.

No, there aren't water tanks or hoses or even ladders on these motorcycles, just firefighters and some basic medical equipment. CBS News quoted LAFD Chief Jamie Moore who said, "These aren't patrol bikes, they are mobile medical units assigned to our disaster response section and fully integrated into our dispatch and command system"