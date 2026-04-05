Los Angeles Traffic Is So Bad The Fire Department Got New Electric Motorcycles To Quicken Response Time
The city of Los Angeles is famous for many reasons, but considering that this is a transportation blog, we're going to focus on its infamously unbearable traffic. The city's traffic is caused by an array of reasons, but the main one is the city's decision to prioritize private automobile infrastructure over public transportation in the second-most populous city in the country. Regardless of the reason for the infuriating traffic, emergency services are forced to navigate bumper-to-bumper traffic on a daily basis. Thanks to a donation from Google and YouTube, the Los Angeles Fire Department just added 30 ERidePro electric motorcycles to its fleet to help navigate LA's crowded streets, and in wildfire and search and rescue missions.
No, there aren't water tanks or hoses or even ladders on these motorcycles, just firefighters and some basic medical equipment. CBS News quoted LAFD Chief Jamie Moore who said, "These aren't patrol bikes, they are mobile medical units assigned to our disaster response section and fully integrated into our dispatch and command system"
The goal for these bikes is to get personnel to the scene faster
In the state of California, it's legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes, so they are able to navigate traffic jams with ease, especially when compared to a big body fire truck or worse, a ladder truck. Beyond their ability to navigate gridlock, these e-motorcycles are capable of traversing rough terrain including unpaved roads, so their primary use case, and the reason Google and YouTube donated them to LAFD, is to assist in fighting wildfires and other search and rescue operations that may include disaster relief.
According to Electrek, "Each unit will be operated by a two-person team, effectively creating compact, agile medical response crews that can reach patients more quickly than larger vehicles. Once on scene, riders can begin basic medical support, assess hazards, and coordinate further response efforts, including ambulance transport if needed."
These small, nimble, capable electric motorbikes will doubtlessly become valuable tools for the Los Angeles Fire Department, and each of the millions of Angelenos who depend on the LAFD for emergency response.