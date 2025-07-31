Helsinki Hasn't Had A Single Road Death In An Entire Year

In the U.S., far too many people consider road deaths a natural, unavoidable part of life. A country singer runs an elderly woman over in a crosswalk with his truck? Oh well. Can't do anything about that or even hold him accountable for the life he took. That's not the case in other countries, though. In fact, the U.S. is the only developed country in the world where roads have gotten more dangerous in recent years, not less. Finland, for example, just went an entire year without a single road death in the capital city of Helsinki, Finland's YLE reports.

So what's the secret to keeping people from dying on Helsinki's roads? It isn't anything fantastical, such as genetically engineering human bodies that can survive being run over by a Child Crusher 9000. Instead, it's a bunch of stuff that we already know works but Americans collectively hate, like lower speed limits, smarter road design, and quality public transportation. At its core, though, it's the result of a city actually valuing human lives and no longer treating the people drivers kill like acceptable sacrifices. Which means the only thing stopping U.S. cities from doing the same is callous indifference to the lives taken on our roads every year.

Helsinki's policy changes haven't just saved lives, either. With more than 1.5 million people living in the metro area, the city also cut down significantly on the number of injury-causing crashes that occur. Over the last year, Helsinki saw only 277 crashes with injuries, far below the roughly 1,000 or so it saw in the 1980s, a time when road deaths regularly took about 30 lives a year.