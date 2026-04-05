America's Federal Emergency Response Is Currently Led By A Guy Who Insists God Teleported Him To A Waffle House

Truly, Phillips is a chosen one, for God has blessed him not once, nay, but twice with teleportation. As he revealed on the Onward podcast and as reported by People, the first time he was teleported, it was while he was in his car... and lo, it was into a ditch. Hallelujah! Just outside a small-town church, no less. "It was an incredibly frightening moment to experience yourself in your car, flying through the air," he said. No kidding.

But though he might be weary, God yet had more to ask of him, for later on Phillips was with his "boys" and expressed a desire to go unto a Waffle House. And yay, though the nearest one was an unfathomable 50 miles away, somehow, he opened his eyes... and was in Rome! No, not inside the majestic Vatican Palace: he was in Rome, Georgia, inside its Waffle House. He did not reveal unto us what saintly work was done there, but it may have involved waffles and possibly hash browns.

For some reason, people are mocking him about all this. He insists his words were taken out of context. Imagine that: something that was in one context, but then miraculously was moved into another context. Who could believe it? He does say that he was undergoing treatment for stage IV bone cancer at the time, for what it's worth. And anyway, Phillips says it's clearly false that he claimed he was "teleported." This was God! That's "translation" or "transportation," not this silly sci-fi stuff.

In the meantime, FEMA is withering on the vine. Trump has repeatedly singled out the agency as one he'd like to get rid of, and while he hasn't gone that far yet, the agency shed 10% of its staff in 2025. It also stopped renewing contracts for much of its workforce in January, although just a few weeks later, it suddenly realized it needed people to deal with winter storms and started renewing again. With wildfire and hurricane season coming up, the agency really needs a steady hand. What it has is a man moved by the hand of God. To a Waffle House. Or a ditch.