When Everyone Stops Buying SUVs Because Of High Fuel Prices, Here's What Should Come After

On Saturday I asked our readers to tell me what they thought should come next in the cyclical tastes of American consumers, once they've decided they're done playing around with SUVs. At some point the driving populace of the U.S. is going to get sick of paying a premium at the pump for their over-inflated commuter monsters, right? Whenever that does eventually happen, something will have to be there to take its place. Maybe it's time for a resurgence of hatchbacks or maybe we're all converting to riding scooters around like they do in Asia. Whatever your answer, I wanted to hear it, and the readers of Jalopnik did not disappoint.

My personal choice was the return of the station wagon. With a lower center of gravity, they handle better and with fewer compromises. With a lower frontal area, they're more aerodynamic and easier to achieve a good fuel economy number, but without giving up the ability to swallow a week's road trip worth of goodies in the back. And if you get the right one, they can still tow a utility trailer or a boat or something.

Without further ado, these are my favorite answers submitted by our readers this weekend: