How Honda Pioneered Pre-Chamber Ignition Long Before Formula 1

Formula 1 has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge automotive engineering, be it vehicle dynamics or engine tech. Unsurprisingly, the pinnacle of motorsports has seen a lot of change since the days of yore, including the F1 evolution from V12s to V6s. It was during the 2014 hybrid era when fans were introduced to something called pre-chamber ignition, a specialty item which has been a mainstay in Formula 1 engines for many years now. For those not in the know, this combustion design improves the engine's overall thermal efficiency by igniting a rich air-fuel mixture inside a separate, smaller combustion chamber — typically located above the regular, larger one, which, conversely, contains a much leaner mixture.

You may find this surprising, but pre-chamber ignition isn't all that new. In fact, diesel engines have used it since the early 1900s. However, even before Formula 1 adapted it for gasoline engines, a certain Japanese automaker pioneered the technology during the 1970s. Honda introduced pre-chamber ignition in its 1975 Civic CVCC to comply with the EPA's strict emission rules. The technology was so good that Honda managed to breeze past the EPA tests without even having a catalytic converter installed.

Although Honda's CVCC, short for Compound Vortex Controlled Combustion, is similar in principle, its design is very different from modern iterations of the technology. Unlike today's four-valves-per-cylinder design, the CVCC had three – specifically, two conventional valves (one each for the intake and exhaust) and a much smaller intake valve to work its pre-chamber magic. Additionally, while modern designs (used in F1 and elsewhere) involve fuel injection, Honda designed its pre-chamber system to work with carburetion. And unsurprisingly, the carburetor was quite unique as well.