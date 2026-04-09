The Difference Between 4-Low And 4-High When Off-Roading On Rough Terrain

When engaging four-wheel drive, you'll need to choose between high or low on the transfer case. The ability to select these modes manually is just one of the differences between four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. High and low modes operate at vastly different speeds, gear ratios, and torque output levels. Unfortunately, using the wrong one or engaging the system at the wrong time can cause damage to either the transfer case or the drivetrain. For instance, trying to use 4WD around town (even in 4-high) on dry streets can cause axle binding when attempting to turn.

In 4-high, you can drive at normal road speeds, with the difference being that all four wheels are engaged. This option is good when roads are covered in snow or are slick. With both front and rear wheels locked together, 4-high can improve traction without changing other aspects of your vehicle such as gear ratio and torque.

When you select 4-low, speed is very limited, and this mode is reserved for more challenging off-road scenarios, such as summiting a sand dune or rock crawling up a steep tract. According to Jeep, you should never go over 25 mph in 4-low, as it operates at three times the engine speed of normal settings. Unlike 4-high, the low range setting alters a vehicle's gear ratio. For instance, the Command-Trac 4x4 system from Jeep features a low mode of 2.72:1. Put simply, instead of a 1:1 ratio, one gear must spin nearly three times around for every one rotation of another. In some models, you can find ratios of 4:1 or even higher (higher numbers representing lower gear ratios). The higher the ratio, the more torque is applied to the wheels, helping your tires claw through rugged backcountry with ease.