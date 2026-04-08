Does Cold Weather Affect Your Spark Plugs?

You should already know that internal combustion engines do not like cold weather. There are some cars that had such a hard time getting started on cold mornings that it feels like you're resurrecting the dead when they finally cranked over. While that can often be attributed to the effects cold weather can have on a battery, that same weather can do a doozy on spark plugs. (Here's what you can do to prevent car batteries from failing in freezing temperatures.) Of course, if the day is cold enough, the engine is going to have a hard time starting regardless.

There are several reasons why spark plugs can have difficulty performing in the cold. Part of it has to do with how dense cold air can get, which increases how strong the spark needs to be. Beyond the plugs themselves, though, you're also dealing with a weaker battery and greater demands for power from other parts of the car. For the engine to run, fuel needs to vaporize, and oil needs to be thin enough to run through the crankshaft, cylinder walls, and other engine components. But extremely cold temperatures work against both of those things, thickening oil and making it hard for fuel to vaporize.

Salt and ice — regular features of cold winters – aren't kind to spark plugs, either. All of this puts more stress on a spark plug. If that plug is old or getting near the end of its life, cold weather can push it over the finish line.