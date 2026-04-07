Subaru Boxer Engines Keep Showing Up In Small Airplanes: Here's Why

Automotive engines in small, single-prop aircraft aren't anything new. Aviation enthusiast and small aircraft owners have been swapping LS V8s into planes for years. Some of them are DIY projects, while others are done with professionally made kits. Automotive engines aren't typically as durable or as long-lasting as aviation engines right out of the box, as they're just not designed for the same sort of usage, but they can be great budget options with the right modifications.

There are several popular car engines for planes, including the aforementioned Chevy LS, air-cooled Volkswagen engines, and one kind of engine that's gaining quite a bit of popularity: the Subaru flat-four. Over the years, several companies have built small aircraft with modified Subaru engines already in them, like Foxcon Aviation and the Zenith Aircraft Company, and there are more that have created Subaru aero engine packages for retrofitting, like Maxwell Propulsion systems.

These packages usually come with modifications meant for flight-duty, such as stronger internals to handle longer high-rpm run times, as well as reduction gear boxes fitted between the engine's crank and the propeller. The latter is necessary, since propellers shouldn't spin at the 7,000 rpm redline of an EJ25. Props don't really spin past 2,800 rpm, as blade tip speed inches closer to the speed of sound at that point, which drops efficiency.