Is There A Difference Between Stealth And Satin Paint Protection Film?

You probably know why paint protection films (PPFs) exist. It's like your phone's screen protector, only scaled up to car-like proportions. In case you didn't know, these polyurethane films help protect your pride and joy from minor scuffs and scratches, as well as UV damage and general wear and tear. PPFs can last anywhere from five to 10 years, depending on several factors, including product quality, environment, and how well it was installed. Mind you, this is fairly expensive compared to alternatives like ceramic coating.

Whether you want a satin or glossy PPF comes down mostly to personal preference. Satin is flat, with hardly any reflections. Gloss, on the other hand, is typically shiny and pops under direct sunlight. Companies often use terms like "stealth," "matte," and "satin" loosely. And while someone with a trained eye might be able to tell the difference, for the vast majority of people, these finishes are all pretty much the same.

Leading PPF brands like XPEL and LLumar, for example, use the terms interchangeably, as do STEK and SunTek. What you must pay attention to, however, is the quality of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) used, broadly categorized as high-quality or low-quality PPFs. Additionally, there are a few things to keep in mind when you're choosing to apply a matte or satin PPF on your car, as all paint protection films have their fair share of pros and cons.