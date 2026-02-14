The Pros And Cons Of Paint Protection Film

Are you thinking about having paint protection film (PPF) installed on your car? It can be a pretty amazing product, as long as you get the high-quality stuff. You'll also want to have it installed correctly by professionals.

PPF is designed to protect your car's paint against scratches, scuff marks, bugs, bird poop, and water damage. Amazingly, some of it is even able to heal itself. If it's installed right and taken care of, it can keep your car looking like new for a long time, and dealers mostly agree that it can even increase your car's resale value. But that's not to say it doesn't have some disadvantages. For one, it is extremely difficult to install, and we don't recommend you do it yourself. It's not cheap, either. It will likely set you back thousands of dollars, especially if you get your whole car covered. And then there's the maintenance. You're not going to be able to run it through any old car wash.

How do you know whether it is right for you? You'll need to take into account your budget, how long you plan to keep your car, and how much your car would be worth realistically at that time. Or, maybe you just want your car to keep looking it's best, whatever the cost. You do you. And we should note that PPF isn't the only way to protect your car. You might want to check out our guide on ceramic coating.