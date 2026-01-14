These Are The Rarest Cars You've Ever Seen In Person

There are entire catalogs of cars we wish that we could see in the flesh. However, those desired machines had extremely limited production runs or weren't available for sale in the United States. A car doesn't have to be a boutique hypercar or valued at over $3 million to be rare. Poor build quality could have severely limited a model's lifespan.

We asked our readers earlier this week for the rarest cars they have ever seen in person. The response was, to say the least, understandably varied. Some commenters have spotted classic econoboxes that are somehow still pristine despite decades on the road. Others have seen equipment intended to land Americans on the Moon's surface. Spacecraft weren't the only vehicles submitted to be truly out of this world. There were also wild concepts that never made it into production. Without further ado, here are the rarest cars our readers laid eyes on: