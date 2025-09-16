This Harley-Davidson Was Built With Porsche Power

Harley-Davidson's current CEO is a bit of a motorcycle outsider, but that's probably what the company needs for another turnaround. Besides, it wasn't the first time the brand turned to a surprising outside source for help — it actually teamed up with Porsche twice. The two first got together in the late 1970s on Project Nova, with the goal of putting a Porsche-developed engine into a new line of Harleys. The bikes never made it into production, despite millions of dollars of investments and tens of thousands of test miles driven, yet that wouldn't deter Harley and Porsche.

The birth of the 21st century also saw the birth of the Harley-Davidson V-Twin Racing Street Custom, aka the V-Rod. The bike could rocket through the LA County Raceway quarter-mile in 11.31 seconds with a trap speed of 115 mph. Keep on going, and the V-Rod would show off a terminal velocity of 130 mph. Providing that motivation was an 1130-cc engine with 115 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque wrapped in a package that weighed 615 pounds with a full tank of gas. It was developed by Porsche, though it was based on the model used in the Harley VR1000 superbike.

The V-Rod combined speed with style, too, blending design elements of a laid-back cruiser with the kind of performance needed to compete with contemporary Japanese sportbikes. So what's that look like? You ride the Harley from a low seating position, getting a grip on the swept-back handlebars that seem to stretch right into the noticeably raked front forks.