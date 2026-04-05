We Can't Decide If James Brown's Lincoln Mark III Or His Learjet Has More '70s Swagger

James Brown's jet-powered charter enthralled his fans, leading some to post up outside the airport in the performer's hometown of Augusta, Georgia, hoping to spot the aircraft. As significant a purchase as it was, the Learjet 23 is historic in its own right. Introduced at the end of October 1964, the six-passenger (or a cramped eight) used two General Electric CJ610 turbojets to climb as high as 45,000 feet and hit a cruise speed between 485 to 518 mph. With a top speed of 561 mph when settled in at 24,000 feet, it lands among the fastest private jets ever built. These performance numbers helped the 23 launch a whole new market: business jets.

Beyond executives, the 23 became a preferred means of transport for celebrities ranging from Frank Sinatra to Arnold Palmer. While the plane appealed to the rich and famous, the interior hardly offered the level of comfort one might expect. With a cabin slightly more than four feet wide by four feet tall, Learjet occasionally had to respond to critiques of the cramped space. The company's rebuttal, per Aviation International News: "You can't stand up in a Cadillac."

While the Model 23 was innovative, Learjet built a little more than 100 before moving on to the upgraded 24. At the end of 2015, the FAA implemented a Stage 3 noise compliance rule that grounded any remaining Model 23s without a hush kit installed. As of writing, a single LearJet 23 remains flyable and went to auction in November 2025, though it did not meet its reserve. Several examples are displayed in museums, but as for Brown's jet? There's no word if it's still kicking around.