Why Shaving Is The Secret To A Cheaper AWD Tire Replacement

Did you know that if one tire on your AWD (all-wheel drive) vehicle goes flat, you're supposed to replace all four tires, even if the other three are fine? That's because the tread on a new tire isn't worn at all, meaning it will be a slightly different diameter than the tires that are currently on your vehicle. That's a problem when it comes to AWD. Your car's drive system will interpret that difference as slippage and the AWD will compensate. And if your AWD is compensating non-stop, then it's likely to fail before its time. The point being, AWD vehicles need matching tires.

The simple solution would be to get four new tires, since they will all be the same diameter — the simple solution, not the cheap one. Buying a set of four tires for a Hyundai Tucson, for example, can easily set you back $1,000 before installation. Seems like kind of a waste if three out of the four tires have a lot of life left in them. You might get away with just replacing one tire if the others are almost new. But once they're worn a fraction of an inch (check with your car's manufacturer to find out how much), introducing a brand-new tire will cause trouble.

That's where tire shaving comes in. With the right equipment, a tire shop can shave the new tire down to match the used ones. That's much cheaper than getting a set of new tires.