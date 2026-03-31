These Are The Problem Car Parts You Wish Were Indestructible

You should consider yourself lucky if you've never had to deal with a broken part on a car. If you aren't performing routine maintenance on your somehow pristine vehicle, you're just playing with fire. Most of us run into problems with our cars that cost time and money to fix. Either we bought into projects fully aware of the work ahead of us, or an issue cropped up with our daily driver without warning.

We asked our readers last week which problem car parts they wished were indestructible. The top responses followed a predictable pattern. No one enjoys paying a mechanic thousands of dollars for repairs. It's even worse when it's nearly impossible to do the repair yourself. Saving money doesn't seem worth it if you have to disassemble half the car to repair a busted component. Without further ado, these are the parts that we wish could never break: