Ford's 6.0L Power Stroke Has A Reputation: Here's What's Actually True

Although Ford replaced the 7.3-liter Power Stroke with its 6.0-liter successor in 2003, the reception was less than stellar, shall we say. Depending on who you ask, the 6.0-liter diesel is either a fairly trusty workhorse or an absolute money pit that shouldn't be touched with a 10-foot pole. The truth, however, is that neither group is necessarily wrong. There is an overwhelming majority of people who consider the 6.0-liter Power Stroke a reliability nightmare, thanks in part to its EGR issues, head bolt/gasket problems, oil pumps, fuel injectors, and so on. However, in its defense, if the engine has been looked after properly and left untuned, the Power Stroke can prove decently reliable, according to MotorTrend.

Let's address the elephant in the room, the 6.0's EGR system. Although it was designed with good intentions, the execution left a lot to be desired, as is the case with many of the Power Stroke's auxiliary components. The EGR cooler, which uses engine oil as its coolant, has a reputation of cracking after prolonged exposure to the hot exhaust gases, which wouldn't be a problem if the oil cooler did what it was supposed to do — cool the oil. This is in addition to the EGR cooler potentially failing because of soot buildup and subsequent clogging. The EGR valve, which also had its own set of problems, is another one of the 6.0's documented headaches.