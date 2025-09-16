Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Owners Say These Are The Most Common Problems

Few oil burners carry as much weight as the 7.3. It was the first Ford engine to bear the now legendary Power Stroke name, and its mechanical ingenuity meant it not only created a buzz but also defined an era. The 7.3 Power Stroke came about as a result of years of collaboration between Ford and the International Truck and Engine Corporation, ITEC (later Navistar) that started with the introduction of the ITEC-supplied, naturally aspirated 6.9-liter Indirect Injection (IDI) diesel engine in 1983.

In 1988, the engine's displacement was increased to 7.3 liters thanks to a bigger bore, yielding more power in the process. Further improvements were made in 1993, with the 7.3 IDI receiving a turbocharger. However, it wasn't until 1994 that the original Power Stroke turbodiesel engine was born. Facing tough competition from the Cummins turbo diesel engine which was introduced for the Dodge Ram trucks in 1989, Ford had International Navistar develop an engine that could withstand Chrysler's onslaught, hence the 7.3 Power Stroke brought more than its predecessor.

Compared to the departing 7.3 which had a mechanical fuel system with indirect injection, the 7.3-liter Power Stroke used an electronically-controlled fuel system with direct injection, where the HUEI fuel injectors spray the diesel directly into the combustion chambers at up to 21,000 psi. Popular among Jalopnik readers, the original Power Stroke engine also had forged steel connecting rods (later models were equipped with powdered metal connecting rods) as well as cast iron block and cylinder heads, with six 12-millimeter head bolts per cylinder. The result? An enormously successful engine that built up a reputation for reliability throughout its production run, which lasted through early 2003. But that's not to say it was perfect, as owners encountered problems, including with the cam position sensor and injector driver module.