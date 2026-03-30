NBC Has Hard Time Keeping Straight Which Tiger Woods Crash Is Which

Tiger Woods is arguably the most well-known professional golfer in recent history, but he's also famous for a few high-profile car crashes and arrests. Late last week Woods was involved in another car crash where he was allegedly speeding in his Land Rover Range Rover SV near his home in Jupiter Island, Florid. He clipped the deployed ramp of a parked flatbed tow truck and rolled the Rover on its side. In a statement, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said that Woods was arrested at the scene under suspicion of driving under the influence of non-alcoholic substances.

In an NBC Sports broadcast regarding Woods' latest crash on Saturday, the show accidentally used an image of Woods' 2021 crash when he crashed a silver Genesis GV80 that then rolled down a mountainside in Southern California. According to Golf.com, "Late in the broadcast, as the day's final group was finishing the 14th hole, lead play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks stepped in to set the record straight."