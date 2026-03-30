NBC Has Hard Time Keeping Straight Which Tiger Woods Crash Is Which
Tiger Woods is arguably the most well-known professional golfer in recent history, but he's also famous for a few high-profile car crashes and arrests. Late last week Woods was involved in another car crash where he was allegedly speeding in his Land Rover Range Rover SV near his home in Jupiter Island, Florid. He clipped the deployed ramp of a parked flatbed tow truck and rolled the Rover on its side. In a statement, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said that Woods was arrested at the scene under suspicion of driving under the influence of non-alcoholic substances.
In an NBC Sports broadcast regarding Woods' latest crash on Saturday, the show accidentally used an image of Woods' 2021 crash when he crashed a silver Genesis GV80 that then rolled down a mountainside in Southern California. According to Golf.com, "Late in the broadcast, as the day's final group was finishing the 14th hole, lead play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks stepped in to set the record straight."
To be fair, a crashed GV80 could be mistaken for a crashed Range Rover
NBC showed the wrong Tiger Woods crash footage (the 2021 accident) at the studio desk ahead of Texas Children's Houston Open golf coverage.— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2026
(h/t: @BrendanPorath) pic.twitter.com/ehZN76Mho5
NBC apologized for the mistake but did not cite any particular reason for it. I suspect that one possible factor that led to the use of the old crash footage is that the crashed-and-rolled Genesis GV80 could be mistaken for a rolled Range Rover to the untrained eye. I wrote up the news article covering Woods' latest crash late on Friday, and finding fair-use images of the incident was a bit difficult. It's times like these when being extraordinarily knowledgeable about cars just might come in handy.
Fortunately for Woods, Friday's crash was nowhere near as serious as his 2021 Genesis GV80 crash. That accident happened at a much higher speed, and ended up breaking numerous bones in his legs and feet. Friday's crash was much less severe, and resulted in no reported injuries. Woods ended up getting arrested and charged with DUI with property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test. This is his second DUI.