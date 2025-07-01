These 3 Car Brands Show Up The Most In DUI Arrests

If you recall our list of car brands with the most DUI offenders, then you know that in 2023, the top three were BMW, Ram, and Subaru. Things have changed, though, and the results for 2024 are really weird. Like, latter-day M. Night Shyamalan movie-twist weird.

Once again, we're referring to LendingTree's research, which analyzed insurance inquiries between January 1 and December 31 of 2024 to see which car brands have the best and worst drivers, highest accident rates, and, of course, the highest DUI rates. The top three spots have changed, and you're not ready for the plot twist at the end.

Number 3: Tesla. Okay, this one may be unsurprising or deeply offensive, depending on your worldview. Tesla grabs the number three spot with 2.23 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, replacing last year's third-place Subaru, which finished 12th in 2024, with only 1.69 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.

Number 2: BMW. Hey, BMW may have had its throne stolen, but the brand was still coming in strong with 2.57 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. Congrats, BMW owners, you managed to restrain yourselves this year, lowering that 3.13 DUIs per 1,000 drivers stat from 2023.

Now let's reveal the brand with the most DUIs in 2024. Mr. Shyamalan, you might want to sit down for this.