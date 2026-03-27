Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Getting Into Another Rollover Crash, This Time In A Range Rover SV

Tiger Woods has done it again, folks. For someone who's so good at golf, Woods has proven yet again to be a surprisingly bad driver. Woods was arrested on Friday for showing signs of impairment at the scene of a crash where he was allegedly speeding, struck another vehicle, and rolled his Land Rover Range Rover SV. The incident took place just after 2 p.m. near where Woods lives on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to AP News, "[Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek] said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck while driving on a two-lane road. He swerved to avoid a collision as he was passing the truck, but clipped the back end of the truck's trailer. Woods' vehicle then rolled onto its driver's side."

If it feels like you're having a déjà vu, that's because Woods has had two other very public crashes that have gotten media attention over the past couple decades, plus another DUI. The first happened in 2009 when he crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant in his neighbor's yard while woozy from an Ambien, an incident that led to revelations about an affair he was having (and he got a ticket for careless driving). Then there was the time in 2017 he got arrested for DUI when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz S-Class in a lane of traffic on Jupiter Island, later testing positive for Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC. Most recently, in 2021, Woods rolled down a hill in a Genesis GV80 after doing almost double the speed limit, suffering multiple leg injuries that required surgery. Fortunately this time, there were no injuries reported.