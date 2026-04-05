Are Cars Really Cheaper In America Than Europe?

Auto prices have always been a major talking point, especially when comparing different markets, products, and regions. For instance, some enthusiasts claim that cars are more affordable in the U.S. than in Europe, pointing to lower sticker prices and a larger market, but are cars really cheaper in America?

Mainly due to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) and other taxes, the on-the-road price of a new car in Europe is a lot higher than its pre-tax price. VAT on new cars there ranges from 17% to 27% (except for Switzerland, which isn't a member of the European Union and has an 8.1% VAT). That typically increases the final price compared with the lower sales taxes (typically less than 8%) applied in the U.S. Americans also have to deal with destination fees, which is where automakers are hiding a lot of the rising costs of building a car. These fees can cost anywhere between $1,000 to over $3,000. Such fees are included in the VAT for a single, out-the-door price in Europe. But even that charge isn't enough to push American prices ahead of European ones.

Prices also vary drastically across the EU, as different member states apply different taxes, fees, and regulations on top of new car prices. Such a dynamic is far less pronounced in the U.S., where tax structures are generally not too different across states. Overall, California is the most expensive U.S. state to own a car, and its sales tax is 7.25%. Hungary's 27% VAT can make a new car cost far more than the same model in California, but the overall picture is more complex. Here's why.