Every F1 Car Has A High-Speed Camera That Is Never Used For Broadcasts

When you're glued to a Formula 1 race, you're seeing the action from a dozen different angles. There's the iconic T-cam above the driver's head, the nose-cone cam scraping the asphalt, and even the driver's eye view from inside the helmet — every F1 driver has had a helmet cam since 2023. But hidden in plain sight is one more camera that you will absolutely never see footage from on the broadcast.

Bolted inside every single F1 car is a mandated driver-facing, high-speed camera, whose only job is to watch for the worst-case scenario. Its purpose isn't entertainment — it's forensics. It's a purely scientific instrument for the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Safety Department. This camera is hard-wired directly into the car's Accident Data Recorder (ADR) – basically its black box — to capture what happens to the driver during a crash. While your favorite broadcast camera is sending a paltry 25 to 60 frames per second wirelessly, this little eye is recording at a blistering 400 frames per second, giving investigators an ultra-slow-motion look at the brutal physics of an F1 crash.