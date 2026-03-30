Traffic Safety Expo Is Like SEMA For Safety Equipment, And It's Filled With Cool Tech That Keep Roads And Workers Safe

The first tool that Road Guy Rob looks into is the Alpha Overwatch work zone intrusion alarm. It uses LiDar to scan the construction zone and sound a 135 dB train horn should a distracted or intoxicated driver enter the construction zone, or to alert workers of a potentially deadly situation.

To prevent those distracted drivers from smoking themselves off the face of the Earth, the next safety tools covered are improved "crash cushion" barriers that are designed to safely decelerate a speeding vehicle with deformable water-filled segments. Would you rather crash into an immovable concrete barrier or deformable barriers? There are also mobile crash cushions that are attached to the back of a work truck that can be parked between the workers and the flow of traffic in almost any road work site to protect both drivers and workers.

There are even customized work trucks that are designed to make responding to accident sites or road work sites safer by minimizing human exposure to traffic. From trucks with ploughs on the front that scrape the roadway clear of debris from accidents rather than having a human sweeping the freeway to trucks with specialized safety innovations to make the sometimes dangerous task of setting out caution cones much safer, it's all covered in this video. So go ahead, nerd out on roadway safety a bit. You never know, it may be a category at your next bar trivia night.