California's Orange Highway Stripes Have A Purpose – And It's Actually Working

Drivers along Interstate 5 in northern San Diego County, California (or, as the locals call it, "the 5") may have noticed a four-mile section with both the standard white lane markings as well as orange ones. This is part of a Caltrans pilot program to help drivers know that they are in a construction zone in an effort to enhance safety for both drivers and construction workers, reports KTLA 5. The results of this ongoing test are starting to come in, and it appears to be successful.

"Recent survey data shows that approximately 83.18% of road users who traveled in the orange striping experienced increased awareness of being in a construction zone," said Caltrans Public Affairs Manager Steve Welborn.

The survey also found that 72% of drivers slowed down after seeing the contrast striping, and nearly 75% found the lines easier to see at night.

This is despite many drivers not understanding what the non-standard orange lines mean, despite them having been in use in the Build North County Corridor Project since late 2021. They still realized it was something unusual, and orange generally means something construction-related that's worth slowing down for, which many of them did.

We're more accustomed to yellow and white lane markings, which are currently the only colors approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation. But construction orange is an eye-catching color whose rarity can help. It's a constant reminder that you're in a construction zone, and that you should slow down and pay extra attention. It's also a great solution for those times when they've done an incomplete job removing previous lane markings, leaving you and driver assistance systems wondering exactly which lane markings you're supposed to follow. The orange lines clearly indicate, "You're in a construction zone, and this is where you should go for now."