Man Pays For Mustang Restoration, Gets Car Back In Pieces Five Years Later

We've heard some pretty horrible mechanic stories over the years, but this may be one of the worst. After dropping off his 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 for a six-month restoration, Kevin Bickley got it back five years later in worse condition than he'd left it — and only after a court order to return it, reports WATE.

In October 2020, Bickley dropped off his Mustang at Miller's Performance and Restoration in Sevierville, Tennessee. It was supposed to get a new transmission, new wheels, a custom interior with a new steering wheel, and a Grabber Orange paint job, all to be finished before Easter 2021. Bickley paid a total of $24,312 for the extensive work.

Instead, the car sat for years. In 2023, Bickley visited the shop several times to push the process alone, including helping to work on the car himself, but to no avail. Lawyers got involved and made promises to finish the car, but that never happened. Finally, Bickley took the shop to court to get his car back, and won. Not only did the car look worse than when he dropped it off, several parts were missing. From WATE: