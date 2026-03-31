Steel Vs. Aluminum Rocker Arms: Does It Make A Difference?

Rocker arms made of different materials — like steel or aluminum — can offer separate drawbacks and advantages based directly on the differences between those materials. We'll get into the details below, but perhaps the most important characteristic to keep in mind is that, generally speaking, steel is stronger and heavier than aluminum. But to see how that really comes into play with rocker arms, we'll have to see exactly what those components do in the first place.

Rocker arms work as levers in the engine. You can imagine them as being similar to see-saws; when one side goes up, the other goes down. They're commonly found in old-school overhead valve/pushrod engines (which are still used in cars like the Chevrolet Corvette, but have been mostly replaced today by overhead-cam motors). Basically, the camshaft has built-in bumps called lobes, and when the shaft turns, components known as lifters ride over the lobes, moving the pushrods upward. The pushrod then pushes on one end of the rocker arm, which then moves on its fulcrum so that the opposite side of the arm is forced downward. The see-sawing up-and-down motion opens and closes the engine's valves, controlling its breathing. (Some overhead-cam engines still do rely on rocker arms, but you won't find them in dual overhead-cam blocks.)

Given how vital engine breathing is to performance, it's no surprise to learn that upgrading your rocker arms really can boost horsepower. And whether those parts are made of steel or aluminum can make a big impact on the results, particularly with how well they'll hold up when the engine is putting them through their paces.