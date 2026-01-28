There are a number of factors which can affect the longevity of an automobile. Certain makes and models exhibit fewer problems than others. Take for instance, the worst cars on sale today, according to you, some of which come with potential reliability issues. Regular maintenance and driving habits are also a significant indicator of how long a vehicle might last.

In general, a car has the potential to reach 200,000 miles or more. According to the Bureau of Transportation, passenger cars on American roads in 2025 were typically around 14 years old. It sounds impressive until you consider semi trucks, which can outperform those figures by a considerable margin. With some big rigs reaching 1,000,000 miles on the odometer, a well-cared for semi can reach easily reach age 16.

There are a few reasons these transport behemoths can manage to stay lively for so long. The benefits of diesel engines and the type of driving semi trucks deal with contribute to their lifespan. And it's a good thing, too, as the difference between the average price of a new car and new semi truck is markedly different. While many might be surprised to learn that the average price of a brand-new cars has reached above $50,000 these days, that's little compared to big rigs. A factory-fresh semi sleeper, which is what over-the-road truckers essentially live in for weeks at a time, often goes for anywhere from $160,000 to $240,000 or more depending on its available features and trim.