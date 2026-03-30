At $22,500, Would You Laugh At High Gas Prices In This 2017 Tesla Model S 75D?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Tesla Model S makes a strong case for bang-for-your-buck performance and efficiency. Let's look at its features and price, and decide how we rule on the case.

A popular phrase in the English lexicon is "Use it or lose it." It's a reference to the idea that a skill or physical ability will be lost over time if not regularly practiced. In contrast, there are some skills—like riding a bike—that many consider intrinsic and enduring, regardless of how often they are practiced.

We could easily apply the "use it or lose it" maxim to the 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am custom convertible we looked at last Friday. Per its ad, it spent only 8 years on the road before being squirreled away (likely with actual squirrels, based on the pictures) for nearly four decades. As a result, the Trans-Am had "lost it" in many ways and would require a full restoration. At $10,000, far too many of you felt that it would be better to leave the car lost and find another way to spend the cash. A massive 98% 'Nice Dice' loss was the inevitable result.