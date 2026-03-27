At $10,000, Would You Flip Your Lid Over This 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am Convertible?

According to the seller's online research, today's Nice Price or No Dice Trans-Am is one of around 55 convertible conversions done by a company called National Coach Engineering. That makes it rare. We'll have to see whether the amount of work needed to bring it back from the dead makes its price DOA.

Fuel prices are skyrocketing to unprecedented highs here in the States due to... reasons. In response, the car-buying public is, as expected, shifting attention from thirsty crossovers and SUVs to smaller hybrids and fully electric vehicles. It's too bad many new electric models have been cancelled this year by carmakers, a situation also due to... reasons.

It's not all bad news, however. For those seeking a bit of fun with their fuel economy and who don't mind an earlier-vintage automobile, the 2008 Volvo C30 T5 that came our way on Thursday could be just the ticket. No, it's not going to pass gas stations with the same sense of smug assurance as a Prius, but then no Prius ever came with a six-speed stick. At $8,700, many of you thought the Volvo could be cheaper, but that didn't stand in its way of earning a solid 65% 'Nice Price' win in the voting. Way to go, little Volvo!