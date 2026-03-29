CERN Scientists Take Antimatter On Its Very First Road Trip

Everybody likes a road trip, and science nerds are no exception. They've even figured out how to take a little antimatter along for the ride. CERN has announced that for the first time ever, it has managed to not only move antimatter out of the lab, but load it on a truck and take it for a drive.

These scientists aren't planning to take their antimatter to beach on their days off. CERN's location on the border of France and Switzerland is the only place in the world that can create tiny amounts of antimatter for research purposes. The instant it comes into contact with matter, the particles annihilate each other, making it extremely difficult to keep around. The BASE project (Baryon Antibaryon Symmetry Experiment) has successfully stored antimatter particles for periods longer than a year, so this is no longer an issue.

However, the equipment used to create antimatter generates tiny magnetic fields that are preventing scientists from making more precise measurements. CERN says: