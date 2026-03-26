New Ford Mustang EcoBoost TLD Signature Edition Has Amazing Retro Graphics, And Only 550 Will Be Made

The 1990s were a weird decade where many automakers drastically redesigned their cars to resemble rolling plastic jellybeans after decades of right angles and chrome, but '90s cars are also well known for another design flourish: iconic graphics. There were everything from pink-and-teal squiggle decals on Suzuki Vitaras to zany model name graphics on models like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Ranger Splash, but one designer brought this colorful graphics trend to custom-painted helmets that took the burgeoning world of extreme sports by storm, and that was Troy Lee Designs. TLD expanded its efforts to helmets worn by IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1 drivers, too.

Ford

Today, Ford announced a new TLD Signature Edition package for the Mustang EcoBoost, which is only offered with Shadow Black paint to best showcase the flamboyant red, orange, purple, and yellow hood and body-side graphics that Troy Lee Designs produced in collaboration with Ford Design. It also gets the more aggressive hood, front fascia, and grille from the Mustang GT, as well as Sinister Bronze elements including the grille-mounted pony badge and the nostrils on either side of the grille.