New Ford Mustang EcoBoost TLD Signature Edition Has Amazing Retro Graphics, And Only 550 Will Be Made
The 1990s were a weird decade where many automakers drastically redesigned their cars to resemble rolling plastic jellybeans after decades of right angles and chrome, but '90s cars are also well known for another design flourish: iconic graphics. There were everything from pink-and-teal squiggle decals on Suzuki Vitaras to zany model name graphics on models like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Ranger Splash, but one designer brought this colorful graphics trend to custom-painted helmets that took the burgeoning world of extreme sports by storm, and that was Troy Lee Designs. TLD expanded its efforts to helmets worn by IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula 1 drivers, too.
Today, Ford announced a new TLD Signature Edition package for the Mustang EcoBoost, which is only offered with Shadow Black paint to best showcase the flamboyant red, orange, purple, and yellow hood and body-side graphics that Troy Lee Designs produced in collaboration with Ford Design. It also gets the more aggressive hood, front fascia, and grille from the Mustang GT, as well as Sinister Bronze elements including the grille-mounted pony badge and the nostrils on either side of the grille.
There will only be 550 TLD Signature Editions produced
Beyond the exterior, all Mustang EcoBoosts with the TLD Signature Edition package will have a handsome Carmine Red interior with a serialized badge on the center console. Ultimately this is just another appearance package, but I'm quite fond of the way the colorful graphics become the focal point against the contrasting black paint, and the red interior looks great too. At least it's a good appearance package. Lee said, "I love all the details we were able to achieve with the TLD Signature Edition package, but getting to work with the iconic Mustang pony and incorporate that into the design was really special."
If you saw the photos of the new Mustang EcoBoost Premium TLD Signature Edition Package and thought "I have to have it," you'll want to act fast, as this $3,000 package is limited to just 550 cars, and is available to order starting tomorrow, March 27. Since it can only be added to Mustang EcoBoost Premiums, buying one will cost at least $41,340 including destination. Though this graphics package is not quite as zany as a pink-and-teal squiggle line, it still harkens back to arguably the best decade for car graphics.