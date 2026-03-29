World Record For The Longest Line (Of Cheesesteak Sandwiches) Set At Philadelphia Airport

Airports in the United States have been exceptionally treacherous places recently, from ridiculously long security lines to President Donald Trump's wasteful decision to send ICE agents in just so they can stand around and occasionally harass travelers. And, of course, there's the horrific deadly crash that recently occurred and killed two pilots. But this week there was at least one at the Philadelphia International Airport, because that's where the Guinness World Record for the longest line of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches was set, with 1,291 of Philly's iconic sandwiches lined up on tables in the walkway between Terminals B and C.

The organizers chose to attempt the record on March 24th, which was National Cheesesteak Day. According to AP News, "After the record was certified, volunteers handed out the sandwiches to travelers, airport workers and Transportation Security Administration staff, who have been working without pay during the government shutdown."

A free Philly cheesesteak for working at TSA feels as lame as a company throwing its employees a pizza party instead of giving them raises, but I suppose it's better than a poke in the eye with a burnt stick.