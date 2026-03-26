Which Automotive CEO Would Make The Best Road Trip Companion?

Come 2028, most of us will likely find ourselves asking, "Which of these primary candidates will actually do Nuremberg 2?" But back before regular people had to worry about being killed or disappeared by the president's secret police, the standard for picking the next president was much more quaint. Traditionally, the cliche question has been, "Who would I rather drink a beer with?", which doesn't necessarily mean that candidate is competent or more qualified for the job, but we'd all be lying if we said personality isn't still a major factor in our choices, even outside of politics.

Much like with politicians, if we decided to ask that same question about automotive CEOs, there's a good chance the most popular answer wouldn't be the one who increased sales or profits the most, found innovative ways to cut costs, or greenlit a series of new models that sent sales soaring, and that's also fine. Odds are, your favorite person at the office isn't also the smartest, most talented person at the company.

But since we're already talking about cars, why not raise the stakes and make it a little more car-focused. Today, I want to know which automotive CEO you think would make the best companion on a three-day road trip. Some CEOs can probably hold a decent conversation over a beer, but what about their music taste? Navigation skills? Snack and dining preferences? Suddenly, all of that becomes way more important when you're looking at the prospect of trapping yourself in a car with someone else.