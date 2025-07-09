Rivian CEO Claims The R1T Gets Cross-Shopped With Porsche 911s And Boats

As car enthusiasts who arguably know too much about cars for our own good, we tend to think about car buying a little differently than regular people. If we decide we want a rear-wheel-drive sports car with a manual transmission, good luck convincing us to consider anything else. So it makes sense that a three-row electric crossover would only be cross-shopped with other three-row EVs. Not everyone operates that way, though, so during a roundtable at the latest Rivian media event, I asked CEO RJ Scaringe what the company's data shows the R1 lineup gets cross-shopped with aside from the obvious Ford F-150 Lightnings and Kia EV9s.

If you believe Scaringe, when it comes to the R1T pickup truck the answer is Porsche 911s and boats, which even he agrees isn't necessarily logical:

There's more of that than you would think. So the R1T is a little different than the R1S. The R1T? Because it's less of a family hauler, it often is cross-shopped as like a sports car kind of thing. So it's like, do I get a Porsche 911 or an R1T, which doesn't make any sense in a normal sort of way of thinking about cross shopping. But because it's this purchase of something that's really fun and exciting and enables you to do certain things with it, you see it show up getting compared to very different things. Boats, you get cross-shopped with boats sometimes.

Then again, it isn't like anyone actually needs a $120,000 electric truck with more than 1,000 horsepower, so I guess, in a way, it actually does make sense to cross-shop it with other fun stuff you don't actually need.