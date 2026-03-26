Here's How Our Readers Are Doing
Welcome back group! I'm so glad you've joined us today for the struggle session. Does everyone have their monstrously strong and hot coffee in the cheapest styrofoam cups available on the market? How about your off-brand cookies that are both stale and somehow soggy? Good, good. Welcome to the Jalopnik Therapy Group, Surviving 2026.
Earlier this week I asked you all, ya know, how are you doing? With all the mess going on in the world, I thought a check in with a few million of my favorite readers would be wise. Almost everyone was game to tell me their triumphs and struggles and what keeps them going in the face of all this uncertainty. One reader, however, wasn't wild about the idea (despite clicking on and commenting on the story he clearly didn't need to click on but did).
You're welcome to join the struggle session too, Robert K. We listen, and we don't judge. Well, the people who gave your comment a thumbs down are judging a little bit.
The rest of you came to group with a lot to still look forward to, and it honestly, that cheered me up. It's good to know so many of you are keeping your travel and car dreams alive. Take a look at what your other Jalopniks are doing to keep the good times rolling below.
When the airport looks like this you know those tickets are pricy
I'd rather fly to Houghton, MI, and drive to NOLA than the opposite. But I've driven across the Mighty Mac enough for one lifetime.
I'm planning a 5-day canoe journey through Louisiana bayous because at this point in the timeline, I choose the alligators.
From potbellyjoe
Guys! It's Mercedes Streeter!
I've been powering through this mess with a mission to never stop being me. Last week, I scratched off a few bucket list items by seeing the neon lights of Miami's South Beach, driving the Overseas Highway, taking in the Seven Mile Bridge, and visiting the Southernmost Point. The government of Florida may hate folks like me, but I've never been one to let the haters dictate my life.
I'm also super excited because I just bought one of my dream motorcycles, an Indian FTR1200. It gets delivered this Friday!
This summer, I'll spend a week at EAA AirVenture as I always do, maybe do a run of Route 66, and visit the historic Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. This weekend, I'm going to rallycross a Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet! Maybe I'll finally get my 1948 Plymouth Special DeLuxe running, too.
From Mercedes Streeter (hiiii Mercedes!)
Now this sounds like a good time
Going to a wedding in Scotland in May and very, very curious what the conversation will be with the locals, their opinions on recent America, and the impact the last month has had on their lives.
From Brewman15
We lift Gerrit DeBoer in prayer so maybe they find the better job of their dreams
To be honest things are just ok. As one thing gets better another gets worse.
Vacation is out of the question for my family right now other than just small day trip here and there. Its just not in the budget.
I have been looking for a job for a while now because I am sick of my current on and don't like the way they are treating me. But the job market is terrible. I did have an interview this week but they are interviewing at least 15 other people for 1 job. Odds are not in my favor.
On the positive side I am about to get a small bonus. Which I will have to immediately spend on a couple things around the house. I also got a 1.5% merit increase which is not even enough to keep up with inflation but its at least something.
From Gerrit DeBoer
Deep thoughts from Bernie's Mother
Wondering how we got to here from being just over there. America has not become like this because of its president. Its president is like this because of America.
From Bernie's Mother
A good reason for a road trip
I've been looking forward to RADwood at the Heritage Invitational for months. It will be a single overnight, 40 hour, 1,200 mile trip. I'll pack food to help pay for the 93 octane my car requires and I'll make the best of it. Hoping for good weather for the show and my drive on the Blueridge Parkway and Back of the Dragon. Then back to real, depressing, life.
From Paul R
Torture those kids with history, it'll be good for them
Planning a road trip in the family Outback for Spring Break. Going to annoy the kids by taking them to Monticello, Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, etc.
Figured with the end of the country in sight, it'd be nice to show the kids how it started.
and
If you have a day, go to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. That place is awesome. I visited Williamsburg many times as a kid because my grandparents lived there....fun times, and great memories. RIP, I miss them both every day.
From bootska and JonRob 951
That's a strong two-car solution
How am I doing? Well, after a health scare in the waning days of January, I am happy to report that I am still on the top side of the grass and getting along fabulously. I will be getting my MX5 Miata, and Willys CJ2a out of storage this week!
From Radar Lover Gone
Please give Jonathan your suggestions
Great question and comments. I'm going to Miami for 3-day weekend to visit my daughter who goes to college there. It'll be great, but cost and awfulness of air travel weigh on me. That'll eat up what little "disposable" income I have, so no $$ to take a summer vacation or attend shows etc. I'm looking for ideas for a solo weekend road trip -starting from Chicago- over the summer that doesn't involve hours of driving past cornfields that just end up in cutesy towns with 27 antique shops and overpriced coffee. Need a real budget option with good driving roads please.. Open to suggestions. Driving makes me happy and I need some happy "bigly."
From Jonathan S