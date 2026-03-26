Here's How Our Readers Are Doing

Welcome back group! I'm so glad you've joined us today for the struggle session. Does everyone have their monstrously strong and hot coffee in the cheapest styrofoam cups available on the market? How about your off-brand cookies that are both stale and somehow soggy? Good, good. Welcome to the Jalopnik Therapy Group, Surviving 2026.

Earlier this week I asked you all, ya know, how are you doing? With all the mess going on in the world, I thought a check in with a few million of my favorite readers would be wise. Almost everyone was game to tell me their triumphs and struggles and what keeps them going in the face of all this uncertainty. One reader, however, wasn't wild about the idea (despite clicking on and commenting on the story he clearly didn't need to click on but did).

You're welcome to join the struggle session too, Robert K. We listen, and we don't judge. Well, the people who gave your comment a thumbs down are judging a little bit.

The rest of you came to group with a lot to still look forward to, and it honestly, that cheered me up. It's good to know so many of you are keeping your travel and car dreams alive. Take a look at what your other Jalopniks are doing to keep the good times rolling below.