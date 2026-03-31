From Harley-Davidsons To Moto Guzzis: New Motorcycles That Are Still Air-Cooled

Despite its legendary history in the motorcycling space, the air-cooled engine is all but extinct in a sea of modern liquid-cooled bikes. The name says it all. Air-cooled engines use ambient air as a cooling medium. As the motorcycles moves, air flows over metal fins attached to the engine's cylinder head. These fins increase the surface area of the engine head, allowing more air to pass through them and cool the engine. Air-cooled engines also use engine oil to cool the motor internally — that's why they are also called air-and-oil-cooled engines.

Both air and liquid-cooled motorcycle engines have their pros and cons, but modern motorcycles typically use liquid-cooled motors. However, there are a few bikemakers that offer air-cooled motorcycles in their portfolios. Of course, you still have different engine formats like the parallel twin, V-twin, and Boxer-twin. Let's start with parallel twins.

A good example is the Royal Enfield Classic 650, which looks like it just rolled out of a factory in post-WWII England, and its 650cc parallel twin is just right for the occasion. This motor isn't a complex high-revving engine. It features a single overhead camshaft with an air-and-oil-cooled engine design. Giving the engine a modern twist is the 270-degree crankshaft, which enables the motor to have an offbeat pulse that makes it feel like an old V-twin rather than a buzzing parallel twin. Making an accessible 46 horsepower and 39 pound-feet of torque, the motor is less about outright performance and more about character, low-end torque, and a soulful, deep-thumping exhaust note.