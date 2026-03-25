Haas Ready To Ravage F1's Midfield With Godzilla On The Side Of Its Cars In Japan
This weekend's Japanese Grand Prix will be the first for the Haas F1 Team since signing a title sponsorship deal with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The American F1 team will also pay homage to another famous Japanese brand while competing at Suzuka. Haas revealed the special Godzilla-themed livery on Tuesday in collaboration with Toho. The one-off paint scheme features the iconic kaiju blasting its atomic breath on the engine cover.
While Haas stuck with its typically white, black, and red palette, the Godzilla livery drops the smooth lines and flat colors in favor of jagged edges and rough textures. It's a nice change of pace from styling cars like Haas CNC machines or NASA's retired Space Shuttle. The livery is a special nod to the local fans, considering that Sunday's race will be the 50th Japanese Grand Prix. On the year's visit to Japan, Ollie Bearman said:
"I love that Japan is another 'home' race for TGR Haas F1 Team – it's the most spectacular city, the fans are so passionate, and for a second year in a row we're revealing a very special livery. I feel that partnering with Godzilla is something only Haas could do, we do things our way, and it's really quite something."
Haas is having a nosebleed in the standings
Heading into Suzuka, Haas is coming off a pair of above-average performances as other teams struggle with the new technical regulations. Incredibly, Bearman currently sits fifth in the World Drivers' Championship. Haas is fourth in the constructors' standings, just a single point behind McLaren and five points ahead of both Red Bull teams. The team is in a good position to have its best-ever season.
Yes, while Haas has a strong technical partnership with Toyota, the Japanese automaker doesn't produce an F1 team unit. It might be for the best as Honda struggles with their 2026 powertrain. Some of the Ferrari's strengths do translate to its customers as the Italian manufacturer fitted a smaller turbo to its engine for better launches during race starts. Haas also had to produce a solid car around its Ferrari power unit. Cadillac's issues in its debut season with the same engine prove that.