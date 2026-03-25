Haas Ready To Ravage F1's Midfield With Godzilla On The Side Of Its Cars In Japan

This weekend's Japanese Grand Prix will be the first for the Haas F1 Team since signing a title sponsorship deal with Toyota Gazoo Racing. The American F1 team will also pay homage to another famous Japanese brand while competing at Suzuka. Haas revealed the special Godzilla-themed livery on Tuesday in collaboration with Toho. The one-off paint scheme features the iconic kaiju blasting its atomic breath on the engine cover.

While Haas stuck with its typically white, black, and red palette, the Godzilla livery drops the smooth lines and flat colors in favor of jagged edges and rough textures. It's a nice change of pace from styling cars like Haas CNC machines or NASA's retired Space Shuttle. The livery is a special nod to the local fans, considering that Sunday's race will be the 50th Japanese Grand Prix. On the year's visit to Japan, Ollie Bearman said: