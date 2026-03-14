This Costco Dash Cam Tackles So Many Pain Points, Why Do Reviewers Hate It?

The Nextbase iQ 2K Smart Dash Cam + Rear Window Camera Bundle from Costco appears to have it all. Not only can it cover the front and rear of your vehicle, but another camera also captures the entirety of the cabin. It offers features like Live View Mode, can send you alerts if something hits your car while its parked, and is even capable of offering assistance following a crash, with an SOS emergency function, among other useful traits. Sounds great, right? Well, not according to many of the Costco members who purchased and installed the unit. Fortunately, in addition to all the car-related perks of having a Costco membership, the store's flexible return policy may also come in handy in this instance.

The first knock against the Nextbase iQ dash cam is that many of its features are only available with a paid subscription. That's right, the Live View and Smart Sense Parking are accessible through a $9.99 monthly subscription, and that's after paying $379.99 for the unit. The Emergency SOS feature, among others, requires the next tier up in subscription plans, running you $19.99 a month. One Costco reviewer explained, "The subscription model for Nextbase is unfortunately a necessity to access its core features." Sadly, this wasn't the only problem reported by frustrated buyers.

Some users also encountered technical problems. Issues include being unable to get the unit up and running, freezing during use, and certain features working very inconsistently. For instance, another Costco shopper reported, "The big selling point is you are meant to be able to view dashcam video footage remotely with an App. 9 out of 10 times it would not work."