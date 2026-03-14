This Costco Dash Cam Tackles So Many Pain Points, Why Do Reviewers Hate It?
The Nextbase iQ 2K Smart Dash Cam + Rear Window Camera Bundle from Costco appears to have it all. Not only can it cover the front and rear of your vehicle, but another camera also captures the entirety of the cabin. It offers features like Live View Mode, can send you alerts if something hits your car while its parked, and is even capable of offering assistance following a crash, with an SOS emergency function, among other useful traits. Sounds great, right? Well, not according to many of the Costco members who purchased and installed the unit. Fortunately, in addition to all the car-related perks of having a Costco membership, the store's flexible return policy may also come in handy in this instance.
The first knock against the Nextbase iQ dash cam is that many of its features are only available with a paid subscription. That's right, the Live View and Smart Sense Parking are accessible through a $9.99 monthly subscription, and that's after paying $379.99 for the unit. The Emergency SOS feature, among others, requires the next tier up in subscription plans, running you $19.99 a month. One Costco reviewer explained, "The subscription model for Nextbase is unfortunately a necessity to access its core features." Sadly, this wasn't the only problem reported by frustrated buyers.
Some users also encountered technical problems. Issues include being unable to get the unit up and running, freezing during use, and certain features working very inconsistently. For instance, another Costco shopper reported, "The big selling point is you are meant to be able to view dashcam video footage remotely with an App. 9 out of 10 times it would not work."
Why bother with a dashcam in the first place?
Law enforcement agencies have been using dashboard-mounted cameras for decades, with the first highway police chase captured in its entirety back in 1988. But in the last several years, their use has picked up among everyday drivers. According to a 2025 survey conducted by AutoInsurance.com, 30% of U.S. drivers now have a dash cam installed. Why? Video footage of an accident or altercation can help authorities ascertain who is at fault. In some cases, motorists not even directly involved in an accident capture helpful video for police and insurance purposes. Essentially, a dashcam is something you'll probably seldom use, but it could provide a benefit on those rare occasions.
Dash cams are also very handy in cases of attempted insurance fraud. Capt. Eric Hood of the Inland Empire Division of the California Department of Insurance told ABC7 that criminals create scenarios to prey on unsuspecting motorists, explaining, "The ultimate goal with being in the collision is to get the medical benefits of the insurance policy because that's typically very lucrative for the attorney and the people involved in the collision." In fact, to better illustrate the point, check out this insurance fraud attempt captured in broad daylight, which, fortunately, was caught on the victim's dash cam.
Parents of teen drivers can also find a dashcam useful in keeping an eye on society's most dangerous demographic behind the wheel. In addition to video footage, features like GPS and an interior camera, like the one found on the Redtiger dash cam, help a parent monitor things after handing off the car keys.